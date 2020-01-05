FRANKFORT, KY— At midnight Monday, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes will transition her official duties to the newly elected Secretary of State, Republican Michael Adams.
Adams was elected in November after a close race against Democrat Heather French Henry. Adams will be the 77th Kentucky Secretary of State. Grimes served eight years in the office.
Adams announced his senior staff Friday to include:
- Assistant Secretary of State & General Counsel Jennifer Scutchfield
- Senior Advisor David Harris
- Director of Communications Miranda Combs
- Director of Administration and Elections Heather Quinn
- Director of Business & Deputy General Counsel Michael Rollin Wilson