Planning on doing some grocery shopping this weekend to get ready for Thanksgiving?
You might want to pick up an extra few items to help those in need.
The 27th annual Groceries for Good takes place on Saturday, November 23 in McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois.
You can drop-off groceries, personal hygiene products, and baby items from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- Banks Market, 2855 Lone Oak Road, Paducah
- Cash Saver, 2969 Jackson Street, Paducah
- Food Giant, 6135 Benton Road, Reidland
- Forthman Foods IGA, 9400 Old Hwy 60 West, Kevil
- Kroger (Hannah Plaza), 501 Lone Oak Road, Paducah
- Kroger (Park Avenue), 3141 Park Avenue, Paducah
- Kroger (Irvin Cobb Drive), 3275 Irvin Cobb Drive, Paducah
- Big John Grocery, 1200 E 5th Street, Metropolis
- Save-A-Lot, 701 Pearl Street, Metropolis
Donated items will be distributed among the following community agencies:
- River City Mission
- The Salvation Army
- Paducah Day Nursery
- Paducah Cooperative Ministry
- Martha’s Vineyard
- Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center
- Family Service Society
- Hope Unlimited Family Care Center (Paducah and Metropolis locations)
- St. Vincent de Paul Society
- COPE Food Pantry
- Guardian Family Services
Groceries for Good is sponsored by The Paducah Sun and the Metropolis Planet.