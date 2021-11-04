PADUCAH– It's that time of year again! The Paducah Sun's 29th annual Groceries for Good campaign will return Nov. 15 to collect food for those in need.
Like last year, only monetary donations will be accepted. Meaning you can donate with cash, checks or via paypal.
Starting Monday, Nov. 15, donation boxes will be set up at 5 different grocery stores in Paducah, Reidland and Kevil.
Those grocery stores include:
- Kroger - Irving Cobb Drive, Paducah
- Kroger - Hannan Plaza, Paducah
- Kroger - Park Avenue, Paducah
- Forthman Foods I.G.A - Old Highway 60, Kevil
- Food Giant - Benton Road, Reidland
The money raised will be donated to nine charitable organizations in and around Paducah.
This year's charitable organizations include:
- Family Services Society
- Hope Unlimited
- Martha's Vineyard
- Merryman House
- Paducah Cooperative Ministry
- Paducah Day Nursery
- River City Mission
- St. Vincent de Paul
- The Salvation Army
You can also mail in checks to The Paducah Sun at 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003. Checks should be mailed by Nov. 13 to be included in the final campaign total.