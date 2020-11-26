PADUCAH — So far, this year's Groceries for Good campaign has raised $23,609.
The fundraiser is usually a food drive, but is a monetary donation drive this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations benefit nine local organizations in our community: Family Service Society, Martha's Vineyard, River City Mission, St. Vincent DePaul, Hope Unlimited, Paducah Day Nursery, Merryman House, Paducah Cooperative Ministry and the Salvation Army.
The in-person campaign was held Nov. 13-21 at the three Kroger locations in Paducah, as well as Forthman Foods and Reidland Food Giant. While that part of the the campaign is over, it's not to late to donate online or by mail.
Checks and money orders for Groceries for Good can be mailed to the Paducah Sun at P.O. Box 2300, Paducah, KY 42003.
To donate online, visit wpsdlocal6.com/groceries_for_good.