The Paducah Sun's 29th annual Groceries for Good campaign returned Monday, and this week Local 6 is speaking with all 9 of the charitable organizations receiving donations this year.
On Monday, Brianna Clark spoke with Lt. David Donegan from the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army of Paducah is working to curb food insecurity in five western Kentucky counties, including: McCracken, Marshall, Ballard, Livingston and Caldwell County.
Following David, Local 6's Mike Mallory spoke with Shirley Barlow of River City Mission.
River City Mission is a homeless shelter that provides roughly 180 meals a day to those in need.
