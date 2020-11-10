With the holidays right around the corner, you may be planning your next meal around the dinner table with friends, family, and loved ones. There are some families in our community who won't have a meal, or even enough food for their kids lunches.
You can help change that by donating to the 28th annual Paducah Sun's Groceries for Good community food drive.
This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, only monetary donations will be accepted and then distributed to nine local agencies who are helping families every day, including Paducah Day Nursery.
For more information about how to donate, click here.