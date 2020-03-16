MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Several grocery stores in the Local 6 area are trying to meet the demands of more people shopping because of COVID-19 concerns.
At Food Giant, they will have trucks coming Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to restock. And if you are looking for bread, they're getting a shipment Monday evening.
People spent the day stocking up on the essentials. The egg, bread, milk and toilet paper sections were almost completely empty.
Local 6 spoke with a shopper Larry Hayden who said it's important to buy just what you need.
"Saving groceries for everybody else that may be in need,"Hayden said. "And if I can help anybody I will. I don't want to go overboard and buy all this stuff."
The store manager said they try to restock as quickly as possible. He said produce trucks usually come on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Banks Market was also extremely busy with people stocking up on the essentials. The manager said it's never this busy on a Monday. Trucks also come on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays to restock.
Local 6 photojournalist Matt Mormann took some pictures at Banks Market. Some sections of the bread, meat, and bottled water aisles are empty. Toilet paper gone too. The store is also limiting two packs per customer.
Managers are also working the registers to help out during the busy times.
Monday, both managers helped with checkout.