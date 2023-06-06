GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A project to create a new manufacturing facility in Graves County, Kentucky, that was first announced in December is officially getting underway, with a groundbreaking ceremony set for Wednesday. The facility is expected to bring in dozens of jobs to the community.
The company, Osmundson Mfg. Co., makes disc blades for agricultural machinery. The $12.5 million investment is expected to bring 80 new jobs to Graves County.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the governor plans to be in Graves County for the groundbreaking ceremony at the Hickory Industrial Park. Beshear will be joined by state Rep. Richard Heath, Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, Graves County Economic Development Chair Brad Dame and Osmundson President and CEO Heather Bruce.
Announcing the project back in December, the governor's office said Osmundson will build a 150,000-square-foot facility that will produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for the agriculture and construction industries. The plant's construction is expected to be completed by 2025.
The company has been approved for state tax incentives based on its $12.5 million investment and annual targets the company is required to hit. That includes the creation and maintenance of 80 full-time jobs for Kentuckians across 15 years, paying an average hourly wage of $36.07 including benefits across those jobs and an average base pay of $21.74 not including benefits.
