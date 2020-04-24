PADUCAH — Health care workers, grocery stores employees, the list of essential workers goes on and on. And it also includes delivery truck drivers.
Several people gathered outside the FedEx Shipping Center in Paducah on Friday to thank FedEx drivers for the work they're doing.
They held signs and cheered for those drivers working hard to make sure you are getting your packages delivered.
Harry ford worked for the company for 30 years before retiring, and his son works there now. Ford said he's confident his son is being kept safe.
"It's scary. It's scary because you want them to be safe and protected, and they're doing everything they can to make sure that is happening for them," Ford said.