FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has taken a step toward turning a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday announced members of a group overseeing the state’s share.
Kentucky will receive $483 million from settlements finalized with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three distributors. It's part of $26 billion in nationwide settlements.
Cameron says the opioid-addiction epidemic is the “greatest public safety challenge of our lifetime.”
He announced the members of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, including:
- State Treasurer Allison Ball
- State Rep. Danny Bentley, appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives
- Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander
- Vic Brown, representing law enforcement
- Karen Butcher, representing citizens at-large
- Bryan Hubbard, representing the Attorney General
- Van Ingram, representing the drug treatment and prevention community
- Karen Kelly, appointed by the President of the Senate
- Von Purdy, representing citizens at-large
- Dr. Jason Roop, representing victims of the opioid crisis
- Dr. Sharon Walsh, representing the HEALing Communities Study Team at the University of Kentucky
Half of Kentucky’s settlement will go to cities and counties for opioid-abuse abatement. The commission will oversee the state’s half.
More details: https://bit.ly/3awFghi