$26 billion opioid settlement.jpg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has taken a step toward turning a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday announced members of a group overseeing the state’s share.

Kentucky will receive $483 million from settlements finalized with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three distributors. It's part of $26 billion in nationwide settlements.

Cameron says the opioid-addiction epidemic is the “greatest public safety challenge of our lifetime.”

He announced the members of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, including:

  • State Treasurer Allison Ball
  • State Rep. Danny Bentley, appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives
  • Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander
  • Vic Brown, representing law enforcement
  • Karen Butcher, representing citizens at-large
  • Bryan Hubbard, representing the Attorney General
  • Van Ingram, representing the drug treatment and prevention community
  • Karen Kelly, appointed by the President of the Senate
  • Von Purdy, representing citizens at-large
  • Dr. Jason Roop, representing victims of the opioid crisis
  • Dr. Sharon Walsh, representing the HEALing Communities Study Team at the University of Kentucky

Half of Kentucky’s settlement will go to cities and counties for opioid-abuse abatement. The commission will oversee the state’s half.

More details: https://bit.ly/3awFghi