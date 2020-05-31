PADUCAH — A group gathered at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah Sunday night, and store windows were broken.
Local 6 has a crew at the mall, and they tell us it appears 20 to 30 people are there as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Windows were smashed at the Five Below discount store at the mall.
Paducah police are patrolling the mall after Five Below was broken into to make sure nothing else happens. Police say they are working to learn whether the incident is in any way connected to a protest at Noble Park Sunday afternoon.
The Stand in Solidarity protest was a peaceful demonstration in the park. Dozens of people gathered at the park to protest against racism and for equality after the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.