MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McGangsters — a group that helps spay, neuter and feed feral cats in McCracken County — says it’s facing a concerning dry cat food shortage. The organization will be at Banks Market in Lone Oak on Sunday, accepting donations to help feed hungry cats.
In a Tuesday Facebook post, The McGangsters Co-Director Jim Gatlin said the group uses and distributes 10 to 12 bags of dry cat food each week to feed about 175 cats. He also said the rising cost of groceries has caused more people in the area to ask The McGangsters for help feeding their cats. Gatlin said he's been able to help those people so far because of community support.
"I am not sure why since there is little food available. 9 Lives, Friskies, Meow Mix and Kibbles N Bits is what they eat. Store brands will sit there indefinitely and they will not eat it. We have many regular donors that give and give," Gatlin said in the Facebook post.
He said the group needs new donors to help take some of the pressure off of regular donors to The McGangsters.
Gatlin said he will be at Banks Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to accept donations. Those who wish to help can also order dry cat food online for the group. Gatlin said those who are willing to order cat food online for the group are asked to include their name in the shipping information, so he can thank them. Those donations can be addressed to 203 North 8th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
To learn more about The McGangsters, visit the group's Facebook page.