PADUCAH — Some employees from local hospitals plan to meet Saturday at Noble Park in Paducah. They'll be speaking out about their opposition to the vaccine mandate for medical employees.
A group of six local hospital employees is organizing the event. We don't know any of their names, because they're unwilling to share them. They're hesitant to have their names be made public because they feel they could face consequences from their employers. The group sent Local 6 a statement; however we don't know who wrote it.
In summary, their statement says this:
- They're not protesting the COVID-19 vaccine itself.
- The group is asking to have a choice to get vaccinated, rather than have hospitals require it to continue working.
- This is mainly about having the ability to make a private medical decision.
Local 6 sent copies of the unattributed statement to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah to see if they had any further response. Both declined to add anything more to the statements they sent Tuesday.
Mercy Health's statement reads:
We are aware of an event planned to protest the COVID-19 vaccination requirements in health care. We recognize the right of our associates to rally around specific causes and emphasize that we have a primary obligation to patient care and safety.
"We encourage any Mercy Health associate on duty who chooses to participate to work cooperatively with their manager, ensuring that we fulfill our commitment to the safety of our patients who entrust us with their care. For those at the bedside, we also recognize that a moment of silence may provide associates with an alternate way to observe this moment in time.
"As a ministry, our Mission guides us to ensure that our associates’ health and safety are our top priority as they compassionately care for our communities."
Baptist Health's statement reads:
"Our top priority at Baptist Health Paducah is the safety of our patients, their families, our physicians, and our staff. While we respect the staff’s rights to express their opinions peacefully, we ultimately have the responsibility to protect the community members we are here to serve. Vaccinations reduce overall hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and death. The severity of illness is much less for those who have been vaccinated.
"Baptist Health is rolling out a plan to require its remaining employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, due to the sharp rise in cases due to the delta variant, primarily among those who are unvaccinated.
"About 65 to 70 percent of Baptist Health’s nearly 23,000 employees have received the vaccine."
The gathering opposing the hospital vaccine mandate will be held at Noble Park on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.