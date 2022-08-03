Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today across southwest Indiana, far southeast Illinois, and much of western Kentucky. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.