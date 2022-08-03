LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Multiple organizations are providing flood support in eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
Beshear says tax-deductible donations first will go toward paying for each flood victim’s funeral.
Among other groups accepting money donations online for flood relief efforts include the American Red Cross, Save the Children, and Aspire Appalachia.
Groups that are accepting cleaning supplies, nonperishable food and other items include the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation, Franklin County Fiscal Court, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Horse Council.
Kentucky Emergency Management also is accepting volunteers for debris removal and shelter assistance.
Here are links to organizations accepting donations:
- Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
- American Red Cross.
- Save the Children.
- Aspire Appalachia.
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.
- Kentucky Educational Development Corporation.
- Franklin County Fiscal Court.
- Christian Appalachian Project.
- Team Rubicon.
- New Frontier Outfitters.
- GoFundMe has a hub for verified campaigns related to the flooding.