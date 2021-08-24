Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 108 are expected today through Thursday. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water. &&