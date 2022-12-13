Shoppers are reporting seeing more and more tip requests in growingly unusual places, and now there's a word for it: 'tipflation'.
You might not be able to escape tipflation while holiday shopping — even from home. Marketing and Business Professor Dipayan Biswas explains, "It's a relatively new phenomenon" that he's seeing become more widespread.
Biswas has studied tipping for a decade. He says this new tipping trend started with the boom of digital kiosks, with the pandemic and inflation making it worse.
Etiquette expert Thomas Farley, also known as "Mister Manners," says: "The very concept of a tip is that we are rewarding a service employee who's being paid less than minimum wage." Therefore, Farley has a "tip without hesitation” list, with just three service people making the cut: servers, bartenders, and washroom attendants.
"I really wonder, where is the line? Will you one day be in your doctor's office or your dentist's office, will you be tipping?"
When it comes to holiday shopping, Farley’s top tip is to pay with cash. If plastic is a must, he says you need to own your position and not feel guilty about it.
In the United States, people are reportedly asked or expected to tip more money for more different types of services than in any other country in the world.