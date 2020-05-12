PADUCAH — She's being called a "guardian angel" for treating a COVID-19 patient like family. A Baptist Health Paducah nurse was recognized Tuesday for going above and beyond.
Whitney Spink, an intensive care unit nurse, attended a surprise ceremony Tuesday afternoon, where her colleagues presented her with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. DAISY, which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, is a foundation that was created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died of complications from a blood disorder. The DAISY award honors Barnes' memory by celebrating the work of nurses all over the world.
Spink received the award because of her compassionate care for a COVID-19 patient, Helen Pratt, who passed away in early April.
"Every time I went in that room, her children's names are etched in my heart. Every time I went in that room, I reminded her of all four of her kids and her husband and how much that they loved her, and letting her know she wasn't in there alone," said Spink.
To keep Pratt's family updated on her condition, Spink gave them her personal cellphone number. And when Pratt's condition was getting worse, Spink put her cell phone in a biohazard bag, so a priest could read last rites to Pratt over FaceTime, and so Pratt's family members could say their final goodbyes.
"(My mother) couldn't respond at the time. But we think she was able to hear us. And it uplifted her spirits just a little bit," said son Thomas Pratt. "It was well worth it."
"I didn't want anybody to feel alone," Spink said. "I just wanted to give them the opportunity to see her — and actually see her with their own eyes."
When Pratt passed away, Spink was holding her hand.
"It just gave us some strength to know that she was held and that she was very well cared for," said Pratt's daughter, Cheryl Silcox.
"It was everything (Spink) could possibly do," added Pratt's husband, Charles.
During Tuesday's ceremony, Pratt's family watched Spink receive the DAISY Award via Zoom, and congratulated her. The family also sent a statement that reads:
"I am overcome with blessings knowing that my mom had the most amazing nurses and doctors caring for her, while hospitalized at Baptist Health Paducah.
"Whitney Spink is a 'guardian angel.' She treated our mother like family, with kindness and compassion. Whitney arranged FaceTime for our family to spend time with our mother. she went above and beyond in helping bring us peace and some closure in the final days and hours of our mother's life.
"Whitney is our 'hero'! She and other staff members are giving so much, while facing the battle of COVID-19. We will never forget the many acts of kindness shown, and will continue to pray for the nurses and doctors who are bravely fighting this disease."
Spink received a certificate, pin, sculpture and cake. While she appreciates being recognized, she said, "Giving the family peace is the most reward, and the only reward I need, really."
"This was a traumatic experience for them. This is something that I wouldn't ever wish on anybody, having to have your parent pass away and you're not there. To give them any amount of peace or closure is the least I could do," Spink said. "They are a great family."
Pratt herself was a nurse who worked at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and other locations after studying at Murray State University. She lived in Lyon County.
Baptist Health started presenting nurses with the DAISY Award a few years ago. For more information, visit daisyfoundation.org.