VIENNA, IL — Long-time English instructors, Rebecca Guest and Leslie Bradley are starting new roles within the Vienna school system.
According to a press release from Joshua Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School, Guest and Bradley will be transitioning into new roles.
Guest will become the Dean of Instruction, and will be tasked with bringing in more funding for the school and community through grants and other sources, the release says. The role was originally created several years ago, and has brought in over $10,000,000. The Dean of Instruction also helps with getting students ready for their future careers and improving institutional practices.
Bradley will take on the role of Director of Student Career Services. She will be tasked with helping students find meaningful careers, the release says. This position is funded by grants.
Guest has taught for 19 years, and Bradley has taught for 15.
Superintendent Joshua Stafford has high hopes for what Guest and Bradley will do.
"Both Mrs. Guest and Mrs. Bradley have been excellent leaders within the instructional faculty at the high school, and their transition into these roles will be an aid to improving outcomes for students and families in our community," he says.
Guest holds a bachelor’s degree in English secondary education from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and is furthering her education to receive a Master of Arts in Education in Educational Administration and Leadership at McKendree University.
Bradley has a Bachelor of Science in English Education from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Education from Olivet Nazarene University. Bradley is currently enrolled in her last class to complete 30 hours past her master’s degree, putting special emphasis on college and career planning strategies for students.