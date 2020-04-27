TENNESSEE -- Governor Bill Lee has revealed the guidelines for businesses to reopen in the state.
Restaurants in most counties will be cleared to open on Monday, April 27, if they commit to doing the following.
- Keep capacity to 50%
- Space tables at least 6 feet apart
- Keep bar areas closed for time being
- Find a safer way to handle menus and silverware
- Do not have live music for the time being
Non-essential retail will be able to reopen on Wednesday, April 29, if they commit to doing the following.
- Keep capacity to 50%
- Maintain social distancing and sanitation measures
- Have employees wear gloves and masks
- Consider doing curbside delivery
- Have special hours for high-risk customers
Lee says they will provide guidance for gyms, churches, hospitals, and physician services this week.
In a few more weeks, guidance will be provided for salons, massage parlors, and other similar businesses.
More guidance on reopening businesses in Tennessee can be read below.