PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed three executive orders progressively shutting down more businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19. His most recent executive order called for all non-life sustaining businesses to close their doors except for their minimum basic operations.
The order defines minimum basic operations as necessary activities to maintain the value of the business' inventory, preserve the condition of the business' physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, facilitate telecommunications and other related functions.
Owners should determine what employees are vital to complete those basic operations for their businesses. In-person traffic is not allowed. Businesses can continue to offer services online or by phone if it does not require customers to go inside the facility or call for an excess of non-vital employees to work. It's encouraged in the order to have as many people work from home as possible. That exception on workers does not apply to any business ordered to completely close in the governor's previous two executive orders.
The latest executive order states life-sustaining businesses that can stay open must allow people to remain healthy at home. The executive order lists each business that is considered life-sustaining. The businesses are broken down into 20 categories that include retail, charitable services and even media services. Every business allowed to stay open must ensure social distancing, have hygiene measures like access to hand sanitizer in place, allow employees to work from home when feasible and send all sick employees home. It's encouraged to give them paid medical leave.
If you still have questions after you've read the order, you can call the COVID-19 reporting hotline at 1-833-597-2337. You can find the governor's previous two executive orders regarding restaurant closures and non-life sustaining retail business to the left of this story.
You can read the governor's latest executive order here: