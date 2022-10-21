DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week.
David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges.
The 16-year-old is due in court Monday. Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.
Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling were killed in the Nov. 30 shooting, while six other students and a teacher were injured.
Separately, Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with manslaughter. They are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and neglecting his need for mental health care.
