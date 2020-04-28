MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A guilty plea has been entered in the Marshall County High School shooting case.
Gabriel Parker, in a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in connection to the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting.
He could be facing a sentence of life in prison. Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust says Parker would be eligible for parole in 20 years.
Judge Jamie Jameson says they will hold sentencing on June 12.
For more information on why his max sentence can only be life in prison, click here.
Parkers' mother, Mary Garrison Minyard, released a statement after the plea was entered. You can read her statement below.
You can see the court paperwork for the guilty plea by clicking here.
This is breaking news and we will be updating.
You can see our past Marshall County High School shooting stories by clicking here.
Highlighted stories:
Original coverage from that day
Marshall County students explain how tragedy brought them closer together
Parents reflect one year after 15-year-old Preston Cope’s death