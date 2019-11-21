MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A gun ad that appeared on a television monitor inside Marshall County High School has been removed. The high school was the scene of a deadly shooting in January 2018.
A student snapped a photo of the ad and posted it to social media this week. The screen is in the gym and was advertising for a local business, Firstchoice Firearms of Murray.
A separate company, Tanager Productions, operates the TV monitor, which also shows school announcements.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett told me by phone that the ad was removed as soon a student notified the principal.
"I hate it that it happened. I really do. I mean, it was just a mistake, and I'll take the blame for it. It's in our school. We allowed that to happen, but I don't sell their ads, and they have several of those TVs around the area," Lovett said.
Lovett also said the district has had an agreement with Tanager for a long time, and those ads could have been running for years prior to the shooting last year.
Firstchoice Firearms' co-owner Tracy McKinney responded, too.
McKinney posted a statement on Facebook that reads, in part: "We did NOT request to advertise in any school. I personally don't believe ANY advertising of any kind should be allowed in schools. I have contacted Tanager and they will be removing our ad from the monitor. I was told our ad was on the monitor in the gym where other retailers advertise."