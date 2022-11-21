WHITTINGTON, IL — Boaters in the Rend Lake area in Franklin County, Illinois, should know that the Gun Creek boat ramp is closing for maintenance on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.
USACE says crews will be working to remove dredging equipment from the lake, so the boat ramp and cove next to it will be temporarily closed to all foot and boat traffic.
Crews performed dredging work to reduce sedimentation deposits and improve access at the Gun Creek, South Marcum, Dam West, Jackie Branch and North Marcum boat ramps, USACE says. Now that the dredging work is finished, crews will remove the equipment used from the Gun Creek boat ramp area of the lake.
USACE says normal boat ramp access will resume next week.
For more information about the closure, call the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center at 618-724-2493 or email at RendInfo-MVS@usace.army.mil.