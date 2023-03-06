A gun seized during an arrest in Williamson County, Illinois, in January has been linked to criminal cases in multiple states, the county sheriff's office says.
On Jan. 5, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the South Van Buren Street home of Brandon Tennyson to serve multiple warrants for his arrest. After he answered the door for the deputies, a detective told Tennyson he was under arrest. Tennyson allegedly tried to retreat into the home, and the detective removed him from the home with force. While the detective was pulling Tennyson through the doorway, the sheriff's office says a handgun fell from the suspect's right hand. Tennyson has previous criminal convictions that mean he is not allowed to have firearms, and deputies took the gun into evidence.
In addition to the previous warrants, Tennyson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Tennyson was jailed in the Williamson County Jail, and the gun was submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The sheriff's office on Monday announced that lab's analysis tied the weapon to two cases under investigation by the Chicago Police Department, one case under investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and one case under investigation by the Kansas City Police Department. Additionally, the sheriff's office says the analysis found the gun was originally reported stolen to the University of Louisville Police Department.