HONOLULU, HI — Two police officers are dead and one is injured after a gunman opened fire before allegedly setting fire to a home.
The suspect, who police identified has Jerry Hanel, was being evicted early Sunday morning and had allegedly stabbed his landlord.
As police responded to the stabbing report, they were met with gunfire.
In the heat of the exchange, Hanel also set fire to the home allowing the flames to spread to several nearby homes due to firefighters having no way to gain access.
The names of the two officers killed in the incident have not been released, but sources say they were taken in extremely critical condition to the Queen's Medical Center, where they later died.
NBC affiliate, KHNL, reports Hanel is dead, but the cause of death has not been released.