PADUCAH -- Nearly two dozen police officers and firefighters were in front of the Carson Center on Friday, but there wasn't an emergency.
Instead, the Paducah Police Department and the Paducah Fire Department challenged each other in their first ever "Guns and Hoses" charity wiffle ball game.
About $1,000 was at stake Friday. If the police won, the money would go towards buying Christmas presents for children in need. However, if the firefighters won, the police department would donate money to a program that provides coats for elementary school students and to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The Fire Department spread the word about the game on their Facebook page on Aug. 13.
"It's been something that we've done for years and years and years," says Paducah Firefighter Nathan Torian. "Giving back to the community is, well, we work for the community, period. And the more we can give, the more people see that we're trying to help. And that's all we're trying to do is help the citizens in the city of Paducah."
The police won 19 to 17, but no one is going home empty-handed. The money will benefit the charities on both sides.