PADUCAH — Deputies say they are looking for two men suspected in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park in Paducah.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the suspects — identified as 35-year-old Shannon McClure and 31-year-old Taylor Johnson — stole two guns and assaulted victims in the home.
Deputies say they "exhausted every effort in attempting to locate the two suspects," and they believe Johnson is in the Symsonia area of Graves County.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the two suspects to call them at (270) 444-4719, crime stoppers at (270) 443-8355, or your local law enforcement agency.