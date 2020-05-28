LOUISVILLE, KY — Gunshots were reported Thursday night in Louisville where hundreds of people had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville EMT who was shot and killed by police.
The Courier Journal reports that gunshots were heard just before 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday night.
The Louisville newspaper reports that the protest began as early as 6 p.m., and an estimated 500-600 people have gathered. Demonstrators have been chanting "Say her name," "No justice, no peace" and "Breonna Taylor."
The protesters moved from outside Louisville City Hall to in front of the KFC Yum Center. The newspaper reports that police have asked the public to avoid the area around Second Street because of the "large crowd."
Also on Thursday, audio of the 911 call from the night of Taylor's shooting death was released to the public. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, can be heard telling a 911 operator, "Somebody shot my girlfriend” after police burst into the apartment.
The protesters are calling for prosecution of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting, NBC affiliate WAVE3 in Louisville reports.