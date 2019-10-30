CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — The H.A.N.D.S. program works with expecting parents to help them through pregnancy and the childbirth process. Kim Donaldson is one of the program's parent visitors in Caldwell County.Donaldson says they spend a lot of time making sure moms are both physically and mentally healthy. In serious cases, the program helps them with postpartum depression.
"We deal with it a lot. We do routine screens three times with all of our moms that are involved on the program with us," Donaldson says. "Then, we can do a screen on a mom anytime she feels like she's having symptoms."
The Caldwell County Health department is just one of the 120 facilities that offer the program throughout the state. Donaldson says they visit with families once a week to check on their progress.
"We want to be there to get you started off on the right foot," Donaldson says.
Vanessa Slayton is involved with the program for the second time. She says the weekly meetings with family support workers is a relief.
"It helps you ease your mind and have somebody there to talk too you," Slayton says. "They come and visit you every week, and they help you get through everything. They have all kinds of activities we do and make things with the kids."
Slayton recommends families who are expecting a child to go through the program, because she's had such positive results.