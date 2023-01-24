WEAKLEY COUNTY, KY — Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County, Tennessee, the state's department of agriculture says.
The flock was tested after the farm saw a sudden spike in bird deaths, and the department of agriculture says those tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
The illness is highly transmissible and known to be deadly for domesticated birds, the department said in a news release Friday. Domesticated birds can be exposed through contact with wild birds and through human interactions.
HPAI cases have affected chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys in Bledsoe, Davidson, Obion, Tipton, and Weakley counties, the state says, and it's also been detected in wild birds.
The state says the illness doesn't pose a food safety risk, because affected poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. However, the state says the infected poultry won't be allowed to be used as food. A 6.2-mle control zone has been set up around the affected facility. Within that area, birds will be tested and monitored for illness. Moving birds will not be allowed without a permit until the zone is lifted. Additionally, the state says animal health staff members are contacting poultry owners within that zone to provide them with information and answer any questions they may have.
“Unfortunately, HPAI continues to spread to farms of all sizes,” Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said in a statement. “There have been four previous detections in Weakley County affecting backyard flocks. It’s apparent this disease remains a threat to the poultry industry. We want bird owners to know that their consistent practice of thorough biosecurity measures is the best way to protect the health of their flocks. Introduction of this disease can be from wild birds gathering on your property or you can carry it into your flock if you are not wearing clean shoes and clothing.”
Anyone who has questions about whether they fall within the control zone in Weakley County can email Animal.Health@tn.gov or call 615-837-5120.