PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for the owner of its next house.
The nonprofit is looking for applications from low-income families interested in owning the three-bedroom home it will build at 2901 Virginia St. in Paducah.
To qualify, potential home owners must show a need for adequate housing, agree to partner with Habitat for Humanity and be able to pay an interest-free mortgage. Applications must be received by the local Habitat for Humanity office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28. That office is in Suite 207 of the Century Building at 100 Fountain Ave. in Paducah.
Those who want to apply can do so at the Habitat office or online at paducahhabitat.org. For more information, call Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity at at 270-444-2060.