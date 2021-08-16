LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The number of lives lost from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend has risen to 1,419, the country's Civil Protection Agency says.
The agency also said the number of injured people has grown to 6,000.
The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, homes, churches and other structures. The devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night with strong winds, heavy rain, mudslides and flash flooding. Rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3skUDhL