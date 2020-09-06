NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Lou Brock, the dynamic leadoff hitter and base stealer who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s, has died at 81.
Dick Zitzmann, the outfielder's longtime agent and friend, confirmed Brock's death on Sunday.
Brock arrived in St. Louis in June 1964, swapped from the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Ernie Broglio in one of baseball’s most lopsided trades.
Brock was an anchor for St. Louis as its combination of speed, defense and pitching made a top teams in the ’60s. Brock lost a leg from diabetes in recent years and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.
MLB Network is saddened by the passing of Lou Brock.— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 6, 2020
A look back at the life and career of the Hall of Famer and Cardinals legend. pic.twitter.com/3YwPPV380B