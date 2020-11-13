LOUISVILLE, KY — Louisville native and football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung has died at the age of 84, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Friday.
Nicknamed the Golden Boy, Hornung was a star at Notre Dame and later the Green Bay Packers. He won the Heisman Trophy as a Notre Dame quarterback, then was selected to the Packers in 1957 NFL draft with the first overall pick, where he became a star halfback and placekicker.
The Louisville Sports Commission says Hornung died in his hometown of Louisville Friday after a long battle with dementia.
In a statement mourning Hornung's death, the Pro Football Hall of Fame noted that Hornung is the only player to have won the Heisman Trophy, be selected first overall, win the NFL MVP Award and be inducted in both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. He played in two Pro Bowls and was named to the All-Decade Team of the 1960s while playing on four championship teams, the hall of fame notes.
"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Paul Hornung," Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in the statement Friday. "He was an outstanding player and an incredible man."
"Paul was above all a leader to whom the Packers looked for the big plays in the big games — especially during the team’s dynasty years under Coach Vince Lombardi in the 1960s," Baker continues. "We will keep his legacy in the Game alive forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb’s wife, Angela, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Paul’s memory."
The NFL also marked Hornung's passing, with NFL writer Chase Goodbread saying "Football lost one of its true forefathers Friday morning when Paul Vernon Hornung died in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, at 84 after a long battle with dementia. He becomes the fourth starter from Super Bowls I and II to pass away this year and the eighth in the last 24 months."
The Louisville Sports Commission says Hornung's funeral mass will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. The funeral will be held at St. Louis Bertrand Church in Louisville, followed by a private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.