BENTON, KY — The Great Pumpkin Cruise and Car Show in Benton is a win-win situation: attendees can celebrate the Halloween holiday and contribute to a good cause.
Witches, minions and car enthusiasts all came together for a good cause.
The Great Pumpkin Cruise and Car Show is back at H.H. Lovett Park in Benton, Kentucky for the second year in a row.
Event coordinator Shaun Roberts says he's always loved cars.
He has even more love for giving back.
“I thought, 'Why not combine it?' Mesh these two things together and have benefits for people that need help,” Roberts says.
Last year, proceeds went to Marcella's Kitchen, a community kitchen that feeds hungry people in Marshall County.
This year, proceeds from the creepy car show will be going to the Marshall County Exceptional Center.
Roberts says he has a personal connection to the nonprofit that serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“I know a few people that's pretty close to me that go to the Exceptional Center, so that's just something I felt like I had on my heart that I needed to do for them,” Roberts says.
Compared to last year, Roberts says the event has expanded, bringing in more people and more donations.
“Last year, we had maybe 20 cars. It's grown quite a bit this year. Next year, we're following up. We're wanting to do a swap meet and just get it to grow,” Roberts says.
In the future, Roberts hopes the event continues to grow, bringing people, their cars and their costumes from all over the state, so their donations can make a bigger impact on people in need.
The event didn't have a set goal for the donation to MCEC.
With the support of several businesses in Marshall County, they hope it will be a substantial amount.