PADUCAH — Halloween is only two days away. While your kids may be thinking of candy, parents are thinking about safety.
Some states have "no candy" laws or rules for certain sex offenders on Halloween. Kentucky does not.
Jessica Fike is a mom of two. When trick-or-treating with her kids, she's always careful to go to neighborhoods she's familiar with, such as Jefferson Street in Paducah, and she keeps her kids close.
"I always make sure my kids are in front of me — always," Fike said. "I never let them get behind me and walk. I'm always scared someone's going to snatch them, so I always make sure my eyes are on them at all times."
McCracken County Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow said community events like those on Jefferson Street or organized trunk-or-treating events are the safest option for parents.
"You don't want your child knocking on a registered sex offender's door, especially one that was involved with a child to start out with," Turnbow said. "As a parent, you would not want that — And just to be aware of what's in your neighborhood or around your neighborhood."
To find information on the registered sex offenders in your area, go to Kentucky State Police sex offender registry. When you get to the page, fill in your address and the mile radius of the area you want to search.
Turnbow said they haven't had any issues with sex offenders and children on Halloween. But, as your kids are getting candy, he said you should be aware of your surroundings.
"Be careful, and for parents, supervise your children," Turnbow said.
These are the links to the online sex offender databases in each of our Local 6 states:
Kentucky Sex Offender Registry
Illinois Sex Offender Registry
Tennessee Sex Offender Registry
Missouri Sex Offender Registry