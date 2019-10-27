PADUCAH— Thousands of trick or treaters are expected to descend on Jefferson Street in Paducah on Halloween.

Paul Baker lives on Jefferson Street and has been working on his spooky decorations.

The rain Saturday set him behind, but Sunday he and his friends are building a scary tunnel for people to walk through to get candy.

He says every year their decorations get bigger.

"We spent a little more this year than we normally do. I'll be honest with you. We've been here 7 years and we've started to enjoy it very much," Baker said. "We add each year to what we've got."

Baker says he has a not so scary entrance for those who don't want to go through the tunnel.