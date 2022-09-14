MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Central Elementary School in Marshall County held a special ceremony Wednesday night in honor of a special needs instructional assistant who died last year.
Julie Wininger died on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 61. In her honor, the hallway leading to the special needs classroom is being renamed Wininger's Way.
Folks in the Central Elementary community gathered at 5 p.m. Wednesday to dedicate Wininger's Way in Julie Wininger's honor.
An obituary for Wininger published by Collier Funeral Home last September describes Wininger as a funny, dependable and selfless.
"She possessed a true servant’s heart, and lived a tireless Christian example. Known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers, in which she never met not one. She earned the respect of everyone who encountered her," the obituary says. "Wherever she went she saw someone she knew. She was unselfish and a hard worker with a marvelous memory. She remembered every student’s name by heart. If she saw $100 out in the street, she could call each one by name."
