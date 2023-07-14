Creatures Great and Small in McCracken County would like to introduce you to Hank!
Hank is a sweet and loving 2-year-old cat with a squeaky little voice. Hank has long black fur with orange and gold eyes.
Hank is great with other cats and he’s already neutered. If you’re interested in adopting him his adoption fee is only $50 and you can contact Hank’s foster mom at 270-519-3224 to set up a meet and greet.
Dog lovers are in luck as well. Marshall County Animal Care and Control is adopting out dogs for free today!
The shelter says they have a ton of sweet puppies and dogs needing forever homes or foster families for the weekend.
If you are looking to adopt or foster one of these good boys or girls, stop by the shelter today anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.