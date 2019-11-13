PADUCAH - Left behind in the world, with no family to take care of her, Hannah Hill, was left in foster care after her mother died more than 10 years ago. Her adoptive mother, Lisa Hill, says Hannah is still trying to find a new normal.
It was that traumatic journey, her adoptive mother says, that lead to a series of problems for Hannah. One of those problems is type one diabetes. She fights this disease every day, and now she has a four-legged friend fighting with her.
“It’s unconditional love at best,” Lisa said.
They say a dog is man's best friend. This dog, named Hannah, is more than just a best friend to this girl.
“Everyone knows Hannah and Hannah the dog,” Lisa said.
They share the same name and also share an incredible bond.
“This world has been very cruel to Hannah,” Lisa said. Hannah's mother died when she was three years old. She was put in to foster care, and that's when Lisa, her now adoptive mother, stepped in.
“She's had a lot of things that most of us won't ever go through,” Lisa said. “When she was a baby, more than likely her needs were never taken care of. So, it didn't matter how much she cried, it didn't matter if she threw a fit, it didn't matter if she was defiant. No matter what, nothing was ever taken care of for her,”
Lisa says because of the lack of care and attention, Hannah developed autism. Now difficult for her to express herself. Hannah communicates in a different way, through dancing. And her best friend, is right beside her, with every step she takes. Dance class on Tuesday’s and church on Sunday’s.
“She's Hannah's voice,” Lisa said.
She needs to communicate to survive. Hannah is a type one diabetic, and needs to monitor her blood sugar levels, when they're too high, or too low.
“She's not able to say, ‘mom, I feel bad or I feel like my sugar is high or low, you have to watch for cues,” Lisa said.
That's why she depends on Hannah, her literal lifesaver.
“She was more of a subtle, quiet dog especially loving. But she always looked at you to do something more,” said Donna Steinbach with Stone Creek Kennels. She trained Hannah from birth.
“Hannah has a very good nose and she's bred very well for that,” Steinbach said.
She's trained to pick up ammonia levels in Hannah’s breath, and to notify her mother if her levels are too high or too low by simply nudging Lisa. It's a reminder to her mom to take her blood sugar level.
“Without Hannah the dog our lives would be really hard,” Lisa said.
With that nudge, she's been able to save Hannah’s life, several times. It's an unconditional love and an inseparable bond—that's helped Hannah defy all odds.
“You think about all she's been through until the age of three, she's a miracle she's a miracle that she's even here,” Lisa said.
Hundreds of dogs are trained to become certified emotional or service dogs at Stone Creek Kennels. If you or someone you know is in need, you can find out more information here.