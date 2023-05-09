Today’s picture is of the inside of Jody’s cruiser. On the front seat is his bible, in the floor are his boots. If you didn't get the chance to know Jody personally, know this: Jody loved the Lord and he loved his job.
Calloway County Sheriff's Office remembers Jody Cash
"May we remember his love of kids."
"May Jody be remembered for his 'big fish' stories!"
"May we remember his love for his son."
May we remember his love for his wife!
Today’s picture is of the inside of Jody’s cruiser. On the front seat is his bible, in the floor are his boots. If you didn't get the chance to know Jody personally, know this: Jody loved the Lord and he loved his job.
May we remember Jody’s professionalism
"May we remember his sense of TEAM"
"May we remember that his sense of humor is as big as his heart"