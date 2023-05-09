The wife of the late Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash says she's making the whole month of May "Jody Cash Month."

Chief Deputy Cash was killed last year during a shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

His wife posted on Facebook saying, "Miss him more each day that passes but he sends me signs and plays jokes on me and I wouldn't expect any less from him."

In the comments, people remember Jody for his love of kids, his "big fish" stories, his love for his family, and his love for his job and the Lord.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it will continue to share one picture a day for things Jody "May" be remembered for.