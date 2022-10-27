There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information.
Super Shredder Thursday: Paducah
- Drive through event
- Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot
- Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full
- Volunteers unload your car
- You can bring up to 50 pounds of paper documents to be shredded
- Happening at WKCTC's Emerging Technology Center
- Event runs from 9 a.m. to noon
- Registration required: click here.
- Group of panelist discussing reform in many areas
- Entry, diversion, sentencing, health car, reentry
- Collecting data for a report, to be sent to the state government
"A Legacy Lost & Found: Segregation in recreation" screening
- Hosted in the Curris Center theatre on the Murray State University campus
- The film starts at 6 p.m.
- The documentary explores the history of Marshall County's Cherokee State Resort Park, Kentucky's only state park for African Americans when it opened in 1951.
- The screening is free and open to the public
- You must register in advance: Click here