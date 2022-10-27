There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. 

Super Shredder Thursday: Paducah

To help keep traffic under control, lines will not be allowed to start forming until 9:30 a.m. The parking lot will be barricaded until then. When the event opens, cars will enter and exit the parking lot off of Bleich Road. Paducah police will be on hand to help direct traffic.
  • Drive through event 
  • Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot 
  • Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full
  • Volunteers unload your car 
  • You can bring up to 50 pounds of paper documents to be shredded 

Criminal Justice Forum 

  • Happening at WKCTC's Emerging Technology Center 
  • Event runs from 9 a.m. to noon 
  • Registration required: click here. 
  • Group of panelist discussing reform in many areas 
    • Entry, diversion, sentencing, health car, reentry 
  • Collecting data for a report, to be sent to the state government

"A Legacy Lost & Found: Segregation in recreation" screening

Cherokee State Park
  • Hosted in the Curris Center theatre on the Murray State University campus
  • The film starts at 6 p.m.
  • The documentary explores the history of Marshall County's Cherokee State Resort Park, Kentucky's only state park for African Americans when it opened in 1951. 
  • The screening is free and open to the public
  • You must register in advance: Click here 