PADUCAH — Will Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal be paroled or stay in prison? The full parole board will be answering that question today during a publicized hearing set to begin at 7:30 a.m.
After serving 25 years, Carneal is eligible for parole. He went before two members of the parole board on Sept. 20. to plead his case, but they were unable to come to a unanimous decision. Now, he'll be facing the full-board.
In 1997, Carneal shot eight students — killing three of them — as they finished up their morning prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School.
Victims, families, and community members are divided on whether or not Carneal should receive parole. The parole board will decide whether to grant him parole, defer the decision to a later date, or send him back to prison.
