PADUCAH — Looking for a job?
Paducah's Kentucky Career Center is hosting a job fair May 23, where six businesses and organizations will be on site to connect with potential employees.
The fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the the Career Center, located at 416 South 6th Street in Paducah.
The six employers featured at Tuesday's fair include Champion Home Builders, City of Paducah, Genova Pipe, Gutter Boyz of KY, Wepfer Marine Services, and Wise Staffing. See the flyer below for more information about open positions.
The Kentucky Career Center holds a job fair each Tuesday. They also host employment workshops Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesdays' employment workshops include tips on the basics of resumes, cover letters, interviewing, follow-ups, and thank you letters. Call (502) 764-1532 for more information about Tuesday workshops.
- Thursdays' employment workshops include an overview of services offered at the Kentucky Career Center, including veteran assistance, training, job services, and more. Call (502) 764-1529 to register for a Thursday workshop.
If you have questions, call (270) 575-7000.