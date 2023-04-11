PADUCAH — The Kentucky Career Center is hosting a job fair Tuesday, where five businesses will be on site to connect with potential employees.
The fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the the Career Center at 416 South 6th Street in Paducah.
The five businesses featured at Tuesday's fair include Black Pearl Home Care, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, the Housing Authority of Paducah, the Kentucky State Penitentiary, and Progress Rail Services.
The KCC hosts job fairs each Tuesday. They also host employment workshops each Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and each Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.
The employment workshops include tips on the basics of resumes, cover letters, interview tips, follow-ups, and thank you letters.