PADUCAH — From the flood of 1937 to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Lenora Brown has persevered through many significant times in history. Now, she's celebrating another major milestone in her incredible life.
The Paducah resident turned 100 years old on Monday. She marked the occasion with cake and family time with her daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter, who affectionately call her Nonie.
Granddaughter Alison Brown shared with Local 6 some tidbits about Lenora's life. She grew up in the Land Between the Lakes area and has a twin sister, Dora. Together, they attended a one-room schoolhouse, where their father was a teacher.
Lenora was 16 years old when the great flood hit Paducah in January 1937, which eventually caused nearly 95% of the city to be submerged and prompted 27,000 people to be evacuated.
After Lenora married her husband, Richard, they moved to Princeton and established Brown’s Furniture Store. Brown later worked as a bookkeeper for children’s clothing stores until she retired at 75.
In addition to continuing to keep some of her own accounting, Lenora still cooks her "unparalleled" southern dishes in her kitchen and is known for bringing pies to family gatherings.
Although the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center is currently closed due to the pandemic, Lenora loved going there to play bridge and talk with friends when it was open.
Lenora says she has stayed healthy thanks to clean farm food and clean living. On behalf of everyone at Local 6, have a wonderful birthday, Lenora!