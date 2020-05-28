PADUCAH — He likes to create art. He likes to interact with friends. And although his life has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, he remains positive.
Ben Walter, 30, of Paducah, has autism. For years prior to the pandemic, Ben went to Easterseals West Kentucky every weekday to learn skills and be a part of the community. Easterseals is a nonprofit that works with children and adults with disabilities and special needs.
"We take them on outings, just like to the movies. We take them to get ice scream," said Kelli Robertson, a direct support personnel at Easterseals' Adult Day Services location on Mildred Street in Paducah. "We help them with reading and doing math. They're adding and subtracting. We do science experiments with them."
It was at Easterseals where Ben learned how to create paintings, take photos and make vases - many of which are now proudly displayed at his and his parents' home.
But with the arrival of the pandemic, Easterseals closed on March 20.
In addition to not being able to go to Easterseals anymore, Ben can no longer go to work. Prior to the pandemic, Ben worked once a week at Gold Rush Cafe and at his father's former law practice, where he did light cleaning, shredding and other tasks.
Ben's father, Chuck, said adjusting to pandemic life has been tough for his son, especially given that Ben enjoys greeting and interacting with people.
"It's been frustrating for him," said Chuck. "He doesn't quite get what's going on. He knows that there is a virus. And he knows it's about colds and stuff like that, and getting sick. But he doesn't understand. He'll tell you, 'con virus.' He'll say that word. And he knows he has to stay home."
Chuck noticed that Ben's emotions have changed since the start of the pandemic.
"He's much more anxious. And when he comes and he talks with us, a lot of his conversations typically have been lines from movies, and he's much more urgent about it, much more emphatic about it," said Chuck. "He's upset. And he's concerned that other people are upset."
Fortunately, Ben has been receiving support services. Chuck said a therapist visits Ben at the home once a week, and would even take Ben out for ice cream.
In addition, Easterseals continues to host online video meetings every day, in which staff members teach clients about hygiene, cooking, the American flag and various other topics. Ben has been frequently attending those online lessons.
"Sure, it helps, because he loves these people," said Chuck. "Autism is a broad spectrum, and it affects different people in different ways. But he definitely loves people."
Robertson said she too has a son with autism. She said to help the 10-year-old cope with changes related to the pandemic, she tries to make things as normal as possible.
"I just try to keep his everyday, kind of, the same routine. Like get up the same time," said Robertson. "He seems to be a little better understanding with it."
Robertson said although she doesn't bring up the pandemic all that often to her kids, she will answer their questions. For example, she explained to her son that Walmart only allows one family member in a store at a time to keep people safe.
Robertson said just getting out of the house can help too, like taking a walk in the park or doing other outdoor activities.
"When we were waiting for the school bus to deliver the food, like I would have my two out there for about 30 to 45 minutes. And they played out in the front yard and they loved it," said Robertson.
Robertson said Easterseals offers one-on-one calls for clients who are struggling. The non-profit can also do what's called "respite time," allowing clients to visit staff members' homes so the caretakers can have a break.
Easterseals says staff members will be returning to their offices on June 15 to do cleaning and make preparations. Because they are still awaiting guidelines from Gov. Beshear's office, an official reopening date has not been set.
Although the pandemic-related changes have been an adjustment for Ben, he remains positive. He still frequently tells people to "have a happy summer day," and looks forward to Easterseals reopening.