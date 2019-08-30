Watch again

PADUCAH — They are big, they bite, and there seem to be a lot more of them this year.

Viewers have contacted the station, saying they are doing everything to dodge horseflies. People have shared comments about seeing more of these pests, and Orkin Pest Control said those people are right.

Due to past rainy months, more horseflies are popping up and pestering people.

Verlin Honsinger from Graves County visits Stuart Nelson Park often with his wife and his dog, Jackie. He said they spend their time at the dog park, where they run into these pests.

"They have a very nasty bite that will get your attention very quickly if they decide to chomp on you," said Honsinger.

The frequent park visitor said even with the horsefly bites, he does his best to protect the family's pooch from bites.

"No we haven't allowed them to do that," said Honsinger. "Miss Jackie thinks she is the queen of the house, so we have to care of Miss Jackie."

It is not difficult to find the pesky flies at the park. People often run into them when they are working out, sitting in their car with the engine running, or near any picnic shelter.

Honsinger said he uses a zapper at home that has proven to be less effective during these times, but there is a fly swatter at the dog park.

"We have one of the foolproof methods of dealing with some of them," said Honsinger.

However, if fly swatters, repellents and home remedies do not work, there is another recommendation.

"If you can run them off, you're better off to do that," said Honsinger.

Horseflies are attracted to moving objects, dark objects and carbon dioxide.

According to Orkin Pest Control female horseflies feed on blood, while males tend to eat pollen and nectar.

If you are bitten, you should clean the wound first.

According to Healthline, you should next apply over-the-counter antiseptic spray or ointment.

In most cases, a horse fly bite can heal on its own in a few days.