HARDIN COUNTY, IL– Hardin County CUSD #1 has closed for the remainder of the week.
The school announced that over 25% of the school called in absent Tuesday.
Superintendant Andy Edmondson did not disclose what prompted the closure, but said "we need to focus on getting our students healthy."
"I want to apologize for the short notice and the inconvenience this will bring, but the health of our students is our top priority," Edmondson added.
The school plans to use the next three school days as emergency days, meaning the days will be made up at the end of the school year.